Former San Diego police officer sentenced to 1-year work-release program in stalking case

Mariusz Czas will spend one year in a work furlough program after pleading guilty to stalking an ex-girlfriend. A deputy DA said he used police databases in crimes.

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego police sergeant has been sentenced to 365 days in a work-release program after prosecutors say he stalked an ex-girlfriend. Mariusz Czas had been with the department for 18 years before he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail. Earlier he plead guilty to a stalking charge. On Thursday, he and the court listened to the victim’s letter recounting 7 months of feeling unsafe being his target.

"During that time the defendant used police databases to research the victim’s boyfriend. He used his position as a police officer to gain the couple's trust so that they would confide in him," said Deputy District Attorney Amy Colby. "When his stalking and obsession was finally figured out, he used his position as a police officer to pull the victim over in his police car, causing her to be further terrorized."

The unidentified victim attended the sentence virtually while Colby read her letter aloud.

The victim’s letter read:

"Over the past year, I've lived in crippling fear. I have nightmares daily that I was being watched, followed and monitored just as you did in my real life. Not even therapy, medication or moving out of state made me feel safe from you. You told me that you would continue to cut into your leg to remind yourself of me, but I hope that every time you see those scars you're reminded of the pathetic, desperate and immature choices that you made. I thank God that you will never wear a uniform or have a badge again. I believe you deserve to be behind bars for planning and pulling off these disgusting crimes all while hiding behind your badge."



Judge Daniel Link was asked by Czas' attorney Dan Greene to consider his life of service before he began to stalk his ex-girlfriend.

“COVID's been difficult. And during that time people made decisions that they wouldn't normally make," said Greene. "So you take a police sergeant with 18 years of experience and lots of commendations and he went through a difficult time and that resulted in him not being able to let go of a relationship he was in and then pursuing that in absolutely the wrong way."



The victim has now moved out of state, is married and she and her husband are now both listed under a protective order against Czas, who also has to pay moving costs as part of his fine.

Czas spoke briefly in court saying, “I am extremely embarrassed by this whole situation and the pain I caused to [the victim.] This will follow me for the rest of my life.”

Greene spoke with News 8 after the proceedings.

"Please don't judge a person on his worst day, but look at their entire body of work because that is the best indication of whether this person is going to learn from this check," he said.

When asked if Czas abused his power as an officer of the law, Greene said, "[Police officers] they're not above the law but they're also not superhuman."

Czas’ victim disagrees, "I hope this haunts you for the rest of your life and you never hurt another girl again."

Czas will report to the work furlough program in January. That program will last a year. After that, Czas will be on probation for 3 years and will also have to pay around $6,000 in fines and restitution.