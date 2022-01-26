Fresno County poacher called in tip that busted him after killing a deer, officials say

Officials said the poacher had called in a tip that he saw a deer shot and killed in a neighborhood only to have cameras reveal that he was the one who shot it.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Clovis man was convicted of deer poaching charges after officials investigated a tip that the poacher submitted himself, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said Wednesday.

The man was identified as Adam Friedman, 50. He recently pleaded no contest to wanton waste of a game animal and discharging a gun within 150 yards of a dwelling.

"The suspect’s actions in these cases show a blatant disregard for game laws and public safety. However, his actions do not represent the vast majority of ethical and law-abiding hunters," CDFW said in a news release.

CDFW said they learned of the crime because Friedman actually called it in himself back in 2019. Officials said he called the poaching and pollution hotline to report that he saw a man shoot a deer in a Madera County foothill neighborhood, but investigators found doorbell camera video that identified Friedman as the subject of his own tip.

Friedman was cited and referred to the Madera County courts. However, while the case was pending in 2021, CDFW said Friedman was caught on video shooting and killing another deer in a Shaver Lake neighborhood in Fresno County, and he was even accused of unlawfully taking a deer in Utah as well.

The cases were adjudicated in December 2021. He was ordered to pay $2,850 in fines, to not hunt for three years, to complete 50 hours of community service, and to complete a California Hunter Education course.

WATCH ALSO: