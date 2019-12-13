STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police have arrested 14 people as part of their "holiday retail theft mission."

Police worked with security and loss prevention to apprehend 10 adults and four teenagers who are accused of taking items from Weberstown Mall, JCPenney and Target.

The "mission" was in response to recent reports of "snatch and grab" style thefts at the businesses. Police also believe it will help detour what they say is an annual increase of thefts during the holiday season.

Of the 14 people arrested, police say they recovered approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise from the three stores.

The four teenagers arrested were not named due to their age, but are described as a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

The ten adults that now face charges include:

Altagracia Castellanos, 29

Armani Chambers, 18

Christian Mathis, 20

Erika Contreras, 20

Latoya Myers, 31

Robert Wright, 20

Shanita Jones, 29

Veronica Contreras, 21

William Jackson, 28

