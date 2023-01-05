Inmate allegedly killed at California State Prison in Sacramento

California State Prison officials said 53-year-old Edward C. Bergman was found unresponsive by prison staff late Sunday night and they launched an investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — An incarcerated person was killed at the California State Prison in Sacramento, according to prison officials.

Officials said 53-year-old Edward C. Bergman was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday night, but was pronounced dead by Monday morning. Officials said an "inmate-manufactured weapon" was recovered at the scene.

Bergman was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted in San Diego County of first-degree murder on May 13, 1997.

His alleged killer, 27-year-old Taylor Cervantes, was moved to segregated housing as prison officials further investigate Bergman's death.

Cervantes was sentenced in Los Angeles County on Oct. 27, 2021 to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.