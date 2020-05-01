SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homicide investigators are looking into the death of an inmate at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Facility on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened at the minimum security “honor side” of the facility around 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 when officers said they were alerted to an inmate suffering a medical emergency inside one of the barracks.

First responders tried to perform CPR but the victim, so far only identified as a male inmate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed an exact cause of death but said that evidence found at the scene showed that some kind of altercation occurred in the shower outside of the view of surveillance cameras. Because of privacy laws, cameras are not allowed in the shower area, officials said.

On Jan. 3, detectives booked inmate 29-year-old Nikolas Kallergis on charges related to the altercation. Investigators did not say what led them to connect Kallergis to the alleged crime.

This case is still under investigation.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Four arrested for Modesto gas station assault