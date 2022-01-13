Homicide investigation underway after shooting along Stockton Blvd in Sacramento

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said one person was shot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded along Stockton Boulevard Thursday night.

Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said deputies responded to a call about a shooting on the 6900 block of Stockton Blvd, not far from a nearby Dollar Tree store, around 6:29 p.m.. He said a car was sitting in a parking lot when the car was approached and someone shot into it.

"There were three people inside that car. One of them was mortally wounded," Grassmann said.

One of the people inside drove the car to the hospital after the shooting.

Grassmann said none of the people in the vehicle were on scene when deputies arrived. He added that a stream of bullets also went across Stockton Boulevard and hit the nearby Dollar Tree, shattering the store's window.

Deputies are combing the area for evidence and asking anyone who knows something to call the sheriff's office.

There's no information regarding what led up to the incident.

