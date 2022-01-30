x
Crime

Man accused in Tracy homicide dies from self-inflicted wounds, deputies say

Robert Inderbitzen was accused of killing Eric Almason while allegedly breaking into buildings on the victim's ranch Monday.
Credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office
Robert Inderbitzen arrested by Stanislaus County deputies

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused in the killing of a Tracy man died Saturday evening.

Robert Inderbitzen was accused of killing Eric Almason while allegedly breaking into buildings on the victim's ranch Monday. He was initially arrested Jan. 26 by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges. He was awaiting extradition to San Joaquin County upon his release from jail.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies found Inderbitzen unresponsive with wounds on his arm after responding to screams coming from his cell. Police said Inderbitzen used the blade of a shaving razor to cut himself. 

Despite efforts from deputies to save his life, he was eventually taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies say Inderbitzen was housed by himself.

His official cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

