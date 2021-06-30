Man held in death of woman found in remote California area

A Magalia man is suspected of killing 41-year-old Jennifer Moore, who vanished in June 2017.

FOREST RANCH, Calif. — A man who dated a woman whose remains were found in remote Northern California four years after she vanished has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says Dustin Kimball of Magalia was arrested Tuesday. He's suspected of killing 41-year-old Jennifer Moore, who vanished in June 2017.

Her remains were found in January in a remote area of Forest Ranch, an unincorporated area north of Sacramento. Investigators say they found evidence leading them to Kimball, who had been dating Moore before her death.

Deputies said they found Kimball during a traffic stop in Chico, arrested him and booked him into the Butte County Jail for an open count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Zach Price or Detective Phil Wysocki at 530-538-7671.