Crime

Man arrested after deadly shooting in West Sacramento

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Orchard Way.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is behind bars after a deadly shooting in West Sacramento.

Police responded to a reported shooting and a person down along 2100 block of Orchard Way on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. In a news release, police only described the victim as a male. Arriving officers found him unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to help him, the man was taken to the hospital where he eventually died. His identity has not been released at this time.

Ernesto Gonzalez, 27 of West Sacramento, was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting. On Wednesday, he was arrested while leaving a home in West Sacramento and booked into jail on multiple felony charges.

