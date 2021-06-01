Alleged drunk driver crashes into Oasis City Center building in Stockton

The center temporarily closed for the day, but plans to reopen on Wednesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was arrested after he crashed into the Oasis City Center building in Stockton, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department, the man was arrested for driving under the influence around 2:35 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Oasis City Center said a drunk driver drove through their building causing costly damages.

"As we work to repair the costly damages to our facility, we remain committed to igniting hope for our community through faith, fitness, and family support programs," Oasis City Center told ABC10 in a statement.

Due to the crash and damages, the community center had to close for the day, but they plan to reopen on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Oasis City Center serves as the community center for Oasis Church.

Police said the gym of the community center was closed at the time of the crash, and that no one was injured.