MPD: DC police officer shoots, kills one person in Southeast

In a video sent to WUSA9, neighbors can be heard saying "police shot one of the kids" and trying to determine who was shot.

WASHINGTON — A police officer shot and killed a man in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast. At around 3:50 p.m., police were working a tip that there were guns in a vehicle in the area.

When D.C. police approached the vehicle they were looking for, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the suspects fled on foot. An officer then fired their weapon, striking a male.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. At the scene, police said they retrieved two guns. It is unknown if the people that fled had those guns in their possession at the time police approached the vehicle.



Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White was on the scene of the shooting, and said he had spoken with the mother of the victim.

"We’ve seen this narrative too many times in America, and now it’s hitting home," White said. "I talked to his mom about 15 minutes ago and we want to figure out what’s on the body camera footage, to figure out if he was running away why was he shot? [Police] said two weapons were recovered, but when the question was asked, ‘was he armed?’ there was no straight answer, so we want to get the facts of what happened to this young man."

Councilmember Charles Allen noted that emergency police reform legislation that the council passed in July requires body camera footage to be released within five days.

I’ve spoken w/ Deputy Mayor for Public Safety & Justice on the police shooting of a young man. We will know more soon, & with the Council’s police reform law, body camera video must be made public in the coming days. Tonight, I am grieving for his family, friends & our community. — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) September 2, 2020

White also said he hoped to see more MPD officers hired who originate from D.C. and have "the cultural competency to address issues in the community."

"We have to come together as a community," White said. "We can’t depend on the police department in itself to police our community. It's about us keeping us safe."

At this time, it is unclear how many others were injured from the shooting or any further details regarding the shooting.

"Uniformed police officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, specifically," Newsham said in a press conference. "That's what they were looking for and evidently that's what they found."

#BREAKING: @DCPoliceDept confirms a police involved shooting in the 200 block of Orange St SE.



They say an adult male was shot and is not conscious or breathing.



Founder of Guns Down Friday sent me this video of the scene.

During the press conference this afternoon, a woman could be heard saying that the victim was 17 years old. However, D.C. police have not confirmed the age nor identity of the victim involved.

Shortly after the shooting, Black Lives Matter D.C. tweeted in response to the event.

"Don't let MPD control the narrative! Police lie! We're on our way," the organization said in a tweet.

@DCPoliceDept shot someone in S.E.!!! MLK Ave. SE & MELLON St. SE!!!!



NO WAY THEY GET AWAY WITH THIS. DON’T LET THE MEDIA BLACK THIS OUT LIKE THEY ALWAYS DO!!!



DONT LET MPD CONTROL THE NARRATIVE!



POLICE LIE!!!!!



WE’RE ON OUR WAY. — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) September 2, 2020

