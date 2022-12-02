Rancho Cordova moving company warns of possible scam

The company owner said he’s received calls from "customers," who are wondering where their belongings are after doing business with one of his now former employees

Example video title will go here for this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova moving company said a former employee is taking advantage of customers.

“He’s telling the victims the credit card machine is broken, so either Cash App me some money or write me a check,” said Patrick Negado.

Negado owns Tony’s Sons Moving and Storage. He said he’s received calls from "customers," who are wondering where their belongings are after doing business with one of his now former employees.

“Basically stating that we were supposed to move his items to Kansas, and it still hasn’t been delivered and so they are going to take legal action. My response was it’s not in our system. I have no idea what’s going on,” Negado said.

He said he filed a police report explaining that one of the victims wrote a check for $1,100 to the former employee, but the items never made it to their destination.

“It seems to me that perhaps he has figured out a way to just take a couple thousand dollars from people, and he will never be prosecuted for it... we don’t want any more victims,” Negado said.

The company offered some advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.

“Well, Leron probably still has business cards that we gave him that basically says account manager/estimator, and in addition to that, he may have a stack of the bill documents that we always have for all our moves,” Negado said.

He said people should feel free to call the main office of the moving company to make sure they aren’t falling for a scam.

“Under the guise of our company and he’s not completing the work... it’s making us look bad,” Negado said.

WATCH ALSO: