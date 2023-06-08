Man accused of trying to run over people at Rancho Cordova park, threatening to kill them

By the time deputies arrived, the man had taken off. No one was hurt during the incident.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man who allegedly threatened people at a Rancho Cordova park Sunday evening.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's office, said they started getting calls about the incident around 7:30 p.m. at Heron Landing Park. The incident happened while there was a large gathering of Middle Eastern people at the park.

Sgt. Gandhi said people at the park reported that a man in a vehicle was driving through the park and trying to run people over.

"From there, he's yelling at kids, yelling at women... yelling at everybody he can that he was going to shoot them, he was going to bomb them, yelling all kinds of racial slurs," said Gandhi.

By the time deputies arrived, the man had taken off. No one was hurt during the incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as Robert Steven Avery, 33. He's described as standing at 6'2" and weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office said he was driving a gray 2012 Honda Insight with license plate 6ZLG895.

"This is extremely rare. This type of thing obviously does not happen. We hear about things like this happening throughout the nation. Our community is one that we're pretty fortunate that this incident is very isolated and few and far between," said Gandhi.

