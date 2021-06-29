Robbery attempt disrupts Oakland anti-violence official's interview with news crew

The crime occurred outside City Hall just hours after the police chief slammed proposed budget cuts.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Robbers held up a television news crew at gunpoint Monday in Oakland as they were interviewing the city’s director of violence prevention.

The crime occurred outside City Hall just hours after the police chief slammed a move to cut the department’s budget by $18 million and redirect the funds in an effort to support alternatives to law enforcement.

Less than three hours beforehand, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong denounced the City Council’s cuts to his department.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the city has recorded 65 homicides so far in 2021, almost twice the number counted at this time last year.

Read the full AP News story HERE.

