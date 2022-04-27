Sacramento area man accused of child pornography

Deputies said the man texted a video of himself performing sex acts with child between 2 and 4 years old.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento area man is facing child pornography charges after he allegedly sent a video of himself performing a sex act with a child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office didn't name the suspect in order to avoid naming the child victim.

In a video news release, the sheriff's office said the suspect was exchanging adult pornography with a man in Ceres before he sent a video of himself allegedly performing a sex act with a girl between the age of two and four years old.

The Ceres man brought the video to the attention of police, and Ceres Police Department sent the tip to the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A warrant was served at a North Sacramento home. According to the sheriff's office, the man was arrested once deputies got evidence that showed the child lived in the suspect's home.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in the video news release that the suspect didn't say the girl was his daughter, but noted that records show has a three-year-old daughter. Authorities said they also recognized similarities between the girl in the video and the suspect's daughter.

