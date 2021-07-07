Sacramento police searching for suspect who shot at officers during chase

The Sacramento Police Department is asking people to use alternate routes as they search in the Fruitridge Road and 65th Street area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search effort is underway in Sacramento as police look for a suspect they say shot at officers during a chase..

In a tweet, Sacramento Police Department said officers tried to do an enforcement stop on a driver in a stolen vehicle, but it led to a vehicle chase between the driver and officers.

At some point during the pursuit, police said the suspect fired shots at officers and eventually ran away into the area of Wallace Avenue and 38th Avenue. Police said no officers were injured during the chase.

Police have set up a large perimeter in the area of Fruitridge Road and 65th Street for the search. In a tweet, police said the suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun.

The search effort has impacted traffic in the area, and police are asking people to use alternate routes.

The search is ongoing. No other details have been released.

