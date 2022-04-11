Man hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

The circumstances surrounding the collision aren't clear.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man trying to steal a vehicle's catalytic converter was hit and killed by the car, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police responded to the 8100 block of Timberlake Drive, near Methodist Hospital, after a reported crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The man was described as a pedestrian and police said he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries before being pronounced dead.

After the scene was investigated by traffic detectives, police said they believe the man was tampering with the vehicle and trying to steal the catalytic converter before he was hit.

Police contacted the driver at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation. It's not clear how the collision between the vehicle and pedestrian occurred.

WATCH ALSO: