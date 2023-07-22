Sacramento County Jail inmate found dead during recreation time, Sheriff's Office says

Investigators say that foul play is not suspected in the death.

SACRAMENTO, California — A 37-year-old man died while in custody Friday at the Sacramento County Main Jail, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found the inmate lying on the ground in front of his cell door during recreation time Friday morning. Jail staff members helped deputies preform life-saving measures until fire officials arrived at the jail.

The inmate was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies said. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is determining the cause of death and will forward its findings to law enforcement.

The inmate, who has not been identified yet, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony grand theft

