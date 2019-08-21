FOLSOM, Calif. — A simple shoplifting call at a business in Folsom turned into an arrest for attempted murder of a police officer.

Officers were called out to the business near Riley Street and Lembi Drive to assist with a suspected shoplifter who was fighting with loss prevention employees at the store.

According to police, as soon as officers arrived, the suspect, 29-year-old Jason Knapp, began to fight with them, too. Police said a violent physical struggle began between Knapp and the officers when they said Knapp suddenly pulled a handgun, aimed at the officers and pulled the trigger.

Investigators said that when they searched Knapp's car, they found a half-pound of cocaine and two more guns.

Folsom Police Department

READ ALSO:

Luckily, investigators said they believe the gun became jammed during the struggle and did not fire. The officers soon disarmed Knapp, but said he continued to fight until a taser was deployed. Knapp was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Investigators said that when they searched his car, they found a half-pound of cocaine and two more guns.

Knapp was booked on charges of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

WATCH ALSO: California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. arrives at memorial | RAW