Shooting leaves at least one person dead in South Sacramento, sheriff say

There is a large law enforcement presence near Berna Way in South Sacramento, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a shooting in South Sacramento on New Year's Eve, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened near Berna Way. Law enforcement is not allowing people in and out of the scene.

Suspect information was not released by the sheriff's office as of publication. They believe it was a targeted shooting. The victim's identity was also not released.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for more information but has not heard back as of publication.

