STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured.

The teen was described as a 17-year-old boy. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Coral Lane around 4:26 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

