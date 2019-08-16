ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are looking into several scenes through the city after they said a man on probation fled from a police officer.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, a Roseville officer contacted a person on probation from Sacramento, but, according to police, that man ran from the officer and carried out a number of crimes as he tried to get away.

Police believe there was a stolen golf cart, carjacking, a hit and run, and vehicle crash that happened during the incident.

Timothy John Davis Pulley was arrested on charges relating to the stolen cart and the carjacking.

No significant injuries were reported.

