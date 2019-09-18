SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of leading police on a chase from Roseville to Yuba City on Monday has been identified as 37-year-old Adam Carr.

Court records show Carr was released from the Sacramento County Jail just hours before that chase began.

The Roseville Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run off Sunrise Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. Officers began searching the area for the suspect's car, which was eventually found in a parking lot off Sunrise Avenue and Eureka Road, where the chase began.

It went on for more than an hour reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. At one point, police said Carr rammed a Roseville Police car. Carr was eventually taken into custody in Yuba City.

Records show Carr was arrested on September 15 in Sacramento County. The details of that arrest have not been released.

