Suspected fentanyl exposure at Amador County Jail

2 inmates were found by correctional officers in a housing unit and were suspected to be suffering from fentanyl exposure.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Correctional officers saw two inmates down in a housing unit within the Amador County Jail Sunday both suspected to have been exposed to fentanyl.

Authorities administered Narcan to both of them, and the inmates were taken to Sutter Amador Hospital for treatment. An unknown number of inmates near the suspected exposure were also taken to the same hospital.

All other inmates in that housing unit, along with sheriff's office staff, were relocated and put through jail decontamination protocols for fentanyl exposure.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, all people who went to Sutter Amador Hospital for treatment have since recovered and returned to jail.

"The Amador County Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team is actively investigating this incident and at this time there are no further details to provide," said a sheriff's office spokesperson in a news release.