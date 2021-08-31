Suspected stabber dead after turning knife on self, Roseville Police say

The incident happened around 9 a.m. when Roseville Police officers were called out to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of New England Drive.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A stabbing suspect is dead after Roseville Police said the man turned the knife on himself.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. when Roseville Police officers were called out to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of New England Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found one stabbing victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. Officers said they also found a person holding a knife, who was stabbing themselves repeatedly.

The officers said they tried for several minutes to get the person to drop the knife. They eventually moved in on that person and secured the knife. The suspected stabber had inflicted mortal wounds on himself, police said. Officers attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, at no point did officers fire any weapons, less-than-lethal or otherwise.

Investigators did not say what led up to the stabbing nor did they say what the relationship, if any, existed between the victim and suspect. Neither person has been identified.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no additional threat to the community.