STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating after a shooting left two teenage boys dead.

According to Stockton Police, the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday in the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both had been shot.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.