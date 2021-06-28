Trio of late-night shootings in Lodi believed to be related, police say

The third shooting sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is looking for answers as they investigate three separate shootings from Friday night that they believe are related.

The shootings date back to June 25 after 10 p.m. Police said the first shooting saw a vehicle shot in the Harold and Garfield Streets area, and the second shooting saw a gunshot go through the rear window of a home on the 500 block of East Walnut Street.

Police said people were inside the home was the shooting happened, but no one was hurt. According to police, the home didn't appear to be the intended target.

The third shooting sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to Lodi Memorial Hospital around 10:13 p.m. for the reported shooting but said the victim wouldn't share details about where the shooting happened.

The victim was transferred to another hospital in the area where police said he listed as being in "stable condition."

"Due to the proximity of the call locations and the time in which all three were reported, it is believed they are all related," Lodi Police Department said on Facebook.

Anyone with information related to these incidents can contact LPD at (209) 333-6727 or Officer Perez at aperez@lodi.gov.