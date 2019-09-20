VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police need your help identifying two men they say used cloned bank cards to take thousands of dollars from ATMs around Vacaville and Fairfield.

Investigators believe the men cloned the bank cards with the use of a skimming device. Illegal skimming devices are often placed on the outside of machines to copy information from debit or credit cards as users swipe to pay. Often, these devices are accompanied by hidden cameras that capture card users punching in their PIN numbers.

In just a few short moments, thieves can steal hundreds or thousands of dollars from a victim's bank account.

Police do not know where the skimming device the suspects allegedly used may be. If you recognize either of these men, contact Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854.

