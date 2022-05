The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Kit Carson Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after one person was hospitalized in an Upper Land Park shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department said they responded to the shooting just before 4:10 p.m. along the 2500 block of Kit Carson Street, but few details about what happened are available at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital as police investigate the area. Their condition wasn't known at this time.

