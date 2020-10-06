TV show leads to police to Indiana homicide suspect in Yuba City

Yuba City police say Steven Maurice Todd, 32, was arrested as a homicide suspect in an Indiana killing.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man in Yuba City was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a tip from a TV show led authorities to his location, police said.

Yuba City police say they arrested Steven Maurice Todd, 32, for the homicide of a 26-year-old woman in Hammond, Ind. The homicide happened in November of 2019.

Police say they learned about Todd from the U.S. Marshalls Service after a tip came in from the Investigation Discovery show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" concerning Todd's whereabouts.

Authorities said they found Todd leaving a business on the 1000 block of Gray Avenue and took him into custody without incident.

Todd was booked into the Sutter County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

on June 09, around 1 p.m. yuba city police arrested Steven Maurice Todd, 32, on suspicion of homicide.

this happened on the 1000 block of Gray Ave.

Police say Todd was wanted for the murder of a 26 year old woman in Hammond Indiana that happened in Nov. 2019.

police got the info from the United States Marshalls Services about a tip from the Investigation Discovery TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" about his whereabouts.

authorities found him leaving a business on the 100 block of Gray Ave.

he was taken into custody without incident.