5 Ceres firefighters test positive for COVID-19

CERES, Calif — Five Ceres Fire Department firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.

Out of the five, two are Ceres residents. The other three firefighters live in other parts of Stanislaus County, according to the fire department. All five of the firefighters are in stable condition and self-isolating at their respective homes, the fire department said.

“Our Ceres Firefighters have been on the frontlines of this health crisis,” said Ceres Fire Department Chief Kevin Wise. “We are doing everything we can to provide support to these firefighters and their families. We recognize the seriousness of this virus and are committed to doing all that we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ceres.”

It is not known how the five firefighters contracted COVID-19, but they have all worked together with one another, the fire department said. Ceres Fire officials are working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to the virus.