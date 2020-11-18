California looks to San Diego County for guidance on possible COVID-19 curfew implementation

San Diego County is stepping up its COVID-19 enforcement.

SAN DIEGO — As Governor Newsom's team irons out the details of a possible statewide COVID-19 curfew, which is expected to be announced sometime this week, the state is looking to San Diego County for guidance on how it would be implemented.



A county spokesman said state leaders have asked Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten about the county's ongoing soft curfew for bars and restaurants. Under the current public health order, any entity serving alcohol and food outdoors must close by 10 p.m. daily.

Los Angeles County has announced a similar curfew. Come Friday, all non-essential businesses there will be required to close by 10 p.m.





In the meantime, Dr. Wooten addressed county supervisors Tuesday about enforcing orders at local businesses.

The county said it's in the process of serving more cease and desist letters.

From restaurants to bars to gyms, those not following the updated purple tier restrictions must come into compliance or face a $1,000 fine for each violation.



“We will continue to work with the state in closely monitoring our status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wooten said.