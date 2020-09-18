Carnival Cruise Line selling 18 ships amid coronavirus pandemic

The cruise line also announced it will cancel several trips during the first half of 2021.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the travel industry hard, Carnival Cruise Line announced they will sell ships and cancel trips.

"We continue to take aggressive action to emerge a leaner more efficient company. We are accelerating the exit of 18 less efficient ships from our fleet," Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a preliminary filing to the Security and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. "This will generate a 12% reduction in capacity and a structurally lower cost base, while retaining the most cash generative assets in our portfolio."

Included in the sale are the Carnival Fascination, launched in 1994, and Carnival Imagination, introduced in 1995, which were two ships already placed on long-term lay-up status, according to a Carnival press release.

Two ships, including the Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration, were sold in July.

The cruise line also announced that four ships including the Carnival Magic, Paradise, Valor and Spirit won't return until after dry dock enhancements are completed in the first half of 2021.

"As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in the statement.