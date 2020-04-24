SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The ABC10 community, which stretches from Northern California to the Central Valley, has asked thousands of questions about coronavirus and how it is impacting our everyday lives. During this time, we're working to bring you the facts.

Below are answers to many of the recent questions viewers have asked about testing for the coronavirus. Many of you asked questions such as who should be tested for the coronavirus and why it is important that we conduct these tests in the first place.

Here is what you need to know about coronavirus testing.

Does everyone get a test? Or only people with symptoms? I'm confused about Gov. Newsom's announcement on Wednesday.

Newsom said on Wednesday the goal is to have enough tests for everyone within the state, but he admitted that is unlikely.

According to the CDC, not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and can recover at home.





Why is increasing coronavirus testing important?

According to a Foreign Policy article, people are more likely to quarantine themselves if they test positive for the coronavirus. Also, this allows health officials to learn where the hot spots of confirmed cases are located.

Hospitals would be able to figure out the number of supplies they would need to treat patients, and how much personal protective equipment they would need for staff, according to the same Foreign Policy article.

If I go to the emergency room so I could be tested for coronavirus, am I responsible for paying for that service?

The testing itself should be free to the person who receives the test for the coronavirus, but some people have said they received a bill, as reported by CNET.

In the CNET article, they acknowledge a couple of factors that could cause your insurance to charge you for the test, which includes where you received it and if you received treatment after the diagnosis.

Some hospitals or clinics could charge you for the test before billing your insurance, according to CNET.

How do I get tested?

CDC officials said to call the state/local health department or your medical provider if you have coronavirus symptoms and want to get tested. While testing is increasing, the CDC says you may find it hard to find where you can get tested.

The phone numbers for California County Public Health Offices are here.

