'No reason to panic' about new omicron COVID-19 variant yet, Houston expert says

Researchers are concerned "omicron" may be more transmissible and have mutations that make vaccines less effective.

HOUSTON — A new COVID-19 variant dubbed omicron by the World Health Organization has sparked a new wave of concerns. Health officials say there’s a surge of cases in South Africa.

Cases have also been reported in Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong and other African countries.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an expert with the Baylor College of Medicine, doesn't think this new variant is anything to panic about yet.

“I have not seen strong evidence that it's more transmissible than delta. The UK government says it might be, and it might be,” Dr. Hotez said.

In addition to potentially being more transmissible, the other concern is Omicron has mutations that may make vaccines less effective. Dr. Hotez said that’s an issue seen with other variants before.

“We had “beta” out of South Africa. It never really took off. We had “lambda” out of South America. It never took off. This may not take off. The key is knowing its transmissibility,” Dr. Hotez said. “Worst case scenario, studies show it is much more transmissible than delta and has high immune escape potential, then we have to go to Plan B and start designing boosters, but I think we’re a long way away from that yet.”

The U.S. and other countries have announced travel restrictions to try to prevent the variant from coming here.