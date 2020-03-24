ELK GROVE, Calif. — Less than a week after the city of Elk Grove failed to approve temporary protections for renters seeking help amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city council decided to vote again.

The Elk Grove City Council voted Mach 18 not to halt tenant evictions for residential and commercial renters, saying that they worried that it would be unfair to landlords.

"The hope is that tenants will be able to work with landlords," Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann told ABC10 last week after the vote. "We heard overwhelmingly from our landlords that they are willing to work with tenants and help them through these times."

On Monday, councilmembers decided to place the temporary eviction protections on the March 25 City Council agenda in order to vote again before residents' rents are due.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week stopped short of preventing evictions for Californians affected by the coronavirus, opting instead to leave the decision up to local governments.

Elk Grove's decision not to halt evictions came just one day after nearby cities Sacramento and Stockton placed a moratorium on residential evictions within the cities. West Sacramento and Davis did the same.

Sacramento County is set to vote on its own resolution and ordinance on evictions on Tuesday.

The county would allow tenants who can show that they have been affected by the coronavirus up to 120 days to pay rent after Sacramento County ends its local public health emergency.

The tenant must tell their landlord of their situation before rent is due.

Last year, the county board of supervisors had a chance to pass a temporary ban on no-fault evictions through the end of 2019 when a state law went into effect placing restrictions on when landlords can evict tenants.

The failed vote came as dozens of residents at the Bell Oaks Apartments in Arden Arcade received no-fault eviction notices.

If passed, Sacramento County's vote would affect those living in the unincorporated areas.

