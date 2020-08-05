Gov. Newsom expected to unveil a plan for restaurants to fully reopen

The California Restaurant Association submitted a list of recommendations to the governor for how restaurants should operate when dine-in seating is permitted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A plan to reopen restaurants for dine-in seating is expected to be unveiled soon by Gov. Gavin Newsom. That plan could be based on a list of recommendations developed by the California Restaurant Association.

But when restaurants do reopen, things will look much different on the inside.

"Certainly, the dining experience is going to be different," said Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association.

Servers getting their temperatures checked, filling out a health survey, and putting on a face covering or mask, are all things they might be required to do at the start of every shift for the foreseeable future.

"It's kind of tough because we are in the hospitality industry and when you're out dining at a restaurant and there's this kind of forced sterile environment, it detracts from the whole experience," said Tim Benham, the general manager of Pizza Rock in Sacramento.

Benham says the recommendations the California Restaurant Association gave Newsom on Thursday would change the layout of his restaurant dramatically.

"We're looking at cutting down our seating to just 50 seats total. It brings our bar to a total of four," he said.

Tables separated by at least six feet and plastic partitions would be required for booths that can't be moved. Condiments and bread baskets would be taken away and salad bars would be shut down.

And even when the governor gives restaurants the green light to fully reopen, Benham says his restaurant won't be ready right away.

"We'll reopen when we feel the time is right and just do the best we can," he said.

The California Restaurant Association helped develop the list of recommendations with public health leaders to protect their employees and customers and maintain social distancing.

"There is an expectation even amongst the public that there needs to be rigorous measures when the businesses reopen and the recommendations are going to be different county by county," Condie said.

Condie says Newsom's announcement, expected May 12, can't come soon enough. Based on early numbers, he says, it's possible 20 to 30 percent of all restaurants across the state will not make it after the pandemic is over.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: