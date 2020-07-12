Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement

Video shows authorities with their weapons drawn.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The ousted Florida coronavirus dashboard manager, who went on to launch her own alternative system after her firing, posted a video she says shows her home being raided by law enforcement.

Rebekah Jones made headlines when the state let her go in May. At the time, Florida leaders said she was asked to resign due to insubordination. However, Jones alleged she was fired after she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 numbers on the Department of Health's website.

In the months since, Jones has been outspoken on Twitter. On Monday, she tweeted a 31-second video she says shows state police coming into her Tallahassee home and seizing her computer equipment.

"They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint," Jones wrote. "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids."

In a statement, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen confirmed hardware was seized at Jones' home, and an investigation was underway into a potential computer system hacking.

"Our investigation began last month following a complaint by Florida Department of Health that a person illegally hacked into their emergency alert system," the statement reads, in part. "As part of our investigation, FDLE agents served a search warrant this morning at the Centerville Court residence where Ms. Jones lives after determining the home was the location that the unauthorized message was sent from."

Jones took to social media to accuse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office of orchestrating the raid.

"They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country," Jones tweeted. "They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach.

"This was DeSantis. He sent the gestapo."

1/

There will be no update today.



At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

Swearingen in his statement contended Jones did not initially respond to the FDLE agents at her door.

"Agents knocked and called Ms. Jones both announcing the search warrant and encouraging her to cooperate. Ms. Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung-up on agents," his statement reads, in part. "After several attempts, Ms. Jones allowed agents inside. Agents entered the home in accordance with normal protocols and seized several devices that will be forensically analyzed.

"At no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home."

Jones' lawyer, Larry Walters, in a statement said "this is retaliation for pursuing a discrimination claim against the state."

"It is highly unusual for your adversary in litigation to seize all of your client’s confidential communications," Walters said. "We are concerned that this is retaliation for pursuing a discrimination claim against the state and criticizing the Governor’s COVID 19 response.

"We will thoroughly investigate these issues and take all necessary action to protect our client’s rights."

Jones tweeted Monday evening she will share her story on CNN.

I'll be joining @ChrisCuomo on @CuomoPrimeTime at about 9: 40 PM ET tonight to talk about what happened, why it won't shut me up, and what really matters: this pandemic. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 8, 2020

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the governor's office and to Jones for comment. We will update this story if we hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

