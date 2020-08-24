Researchers: Hong Kong man is first confirmed reinfection by coronavirus

Researchers say they have discovered the first confirmed case where someone infected with the coronavirus has been reinfected. The Hong Kong man was reinfected with the corononavirus months later, causing researchers to believe that immunity in some lasts only a short time.
University of Hong Kong researchers reported Monday that "an apparently young and healthy patient had a second case of COVID-19 infection which was diagnosed 4.5 months after the first episode," researchers there said according to multiple reports including one from the New York Times.
Professor Akiko Iwasaki of Yale University says this new discovery isn't necessarily cause for alarm. Iwasaki says reinfection is common among this and other coronaviruses.
"This is no cause for alarm - this is a textbook example of how immunity should work," she wrote on Twitter.
The 33-year-old Hong Kong man only reportedly had mild symptoms the first time he was infected. The second time he was infected he reported no symptoms researchers said. The man had returned from a trip to Spain and researchers reported the strain he was infected with matched closely with a strain going around in Europe in July and August.
The reinfection is being called a "rare example" by Microbiologist Brendan Wren at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Wren, as NBC News reported, says it's not unusual to find different strains of the virus as this pandemic continues on and evolves.