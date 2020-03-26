TRACY, Calif. — Restoration Hardware is a multi-million dollar Marin County company based in Corte Madera known for its upscale home furnishings, like a table from its "T Brace Collection" selling on its website for $4,225.

The employee handbook tells workers "This is not our job, this is our life." But, everyone's life now revolves around concerns with the coronavirus. And one worker who did not want to be identified says employees are living in fear.

"Right now with all of us, we feel as though we're not really being heard. Our safety isn't really a huge concern," said the anonymous worker.

Even more concerning to the worker is if you don't work on-site, you're out of luck.

"We do have the option of staying home, but we don't get paid. We can't work from home," the worker said.

The anonymous worker says there are 75 to 100 workers that work at the call center in Tracy on North MacArthur Drive. They're open seven days a week working several different shifts. When ABC10 arrived, the parking lot was full. Employees were coming and going.

Also concerning to the anonymous worker, cubicles spaced at only arm's length apart.

When asked what do your clients tell you when they find out you're working in the call center? The worker said: "They ask where we are and once they find out we're in California, they are mortified."

In response, the company issued a written statement saying:

"We do not see RH as an essential business and have temporarily closed all of our galleries, restaurants, and outlets. We are continuing to operate critical parts of our business such as our call centers per the Coronavirus Guidance issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure SecurityAgency (CISA) as referenced by California State’s Executive Order. We have implemented procedures consistent with CDC guidelines in our call centers including more stringent cleaning protocols and drastic social distancing practices. We've adapted our seating arrangement so team members working in our facilities are placed in every other cubicle, which exceeds the recommended guidelines. Our technology infrastructure doesn't currently support our call center employees working remotely, although we are actively and urgently working on solutions. All employees have been told to stay home if they feel unwell or if they don’t feel comfortable coming in. Associates are permitted to use their paid time off, vacation leave, or take it as unpaid with continued benefits."

ABC10 will continue to follow this story for any new developments.

