Sacramento Regional Transit to offer free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Monday, March 1, 2021, Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free transit rides for everyone who needs to get to a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment location. This covers all vaccination sites in Sacramento County within SacRT’s service area, including hospitals, pharmacies, and other immunization locations.

To take advantage of the free service you will need to show a COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmation in the form of an email, text or vaccine card.

SacRT says the confirmation will serve as valid fare only on the date noted in your appointment confirmation to ride SacRT’s fixed-route bus, light rail, Folsom Stage Line, SmaRT Ride or SacRT GO services.

Keep in mind, SacRT requires anyone waiting at a station or transit center, riding transit, or visiting the SacRT Customer Service and Sales Center located at 1225 R Street, to wear a mask or face covering.

You can visit sacrt.com/vaccines for more information.

