SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's tourism industry was thriving before the coronavirus outbreak, says Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento, the city's tourism bureau.

"Sacramento, you know, was on a tear in a lot of ways," Testa said.

Sacramento is home to a $3 billion tourism industry which attracts about 15 million visitors per year "whether it's conventions, music festivals or sporting events."

Government restrictions meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have halted large events and gatherings, crippling the local tourism industry.

For perspective, Visit Sacramento reports that a single large event like the three-day Aftershock Music Festival, brought some $30 million to area restaurants, stores and hotels.

However, the effects of the coronavirus have been serious for local hotels and businesses.

"I ended the month with a shortfall to budget of $600,000,” said Shelly Moranville, the general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott in Downtown Sacramento.

Moranville said she has furloughed half of her 79 employees, forcing them to shift the way they do business. They've ended daily housekeeping, employees wear gloves to handle packages and dining areas are closed

“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights, but you know the one thing about our industry is that we always bounce back,” Moranville said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Giacomo Luca.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's response to coronavirus | April 15, 2020