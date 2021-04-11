San Francisco officer misses vaccination deadline, dies after contracting COVID-19

Officer Jack Nyce was placed on administrative leave from his duties at the San Francisco Police Department at the time of his death.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stricken by COVID-19 on his final days, San Francisco Police Department officer Jack Nyce died from complications of the virus after missing the department's deadline to get vaccinated.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the 17-year veteran of the SFPD was placed on administrative leave after failing to meet the Oct. 13 immunization deadline for all officers in the city.

The wife of Nyce tells the newspaper he tested positive on Nov. 2 and died Saturday at a hospital in Manteca.

San Francisco Police Officers Association vice president, Lt. Tracy McCray, says Nyce was on a 30-day stint of paid administrative leave because he had not received the vaccination required by the city.

