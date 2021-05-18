Medical expert defends California's decision to keep mask mandate until June 15

California will keep its mask guidance despite the CDC's reversal of the policy for vaccinated Americans.

That led to a lot of confusion while businesses and states scrambled to update their rules.

Many of the nation’s top retailers and restaurant chains have started to align their guidance with the CDC. Target, Walmart and Starbucks are among the businesses to allow customers and employees who are fully vaccinated to shed their masks. However, the stores are continuing to require masks in areas where states or local governments have mandates.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky defended the CDC’s new masking guidance as a decision driven by science and not political pressure, during interview appearances on four major television networks Sunday. Walensky told CNN that unvaccinated people need to be honest with themselves.

However, one local medical expert doesn't agree with the CDC's decision. Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the University of San Francisco Department of Medicine, believes the CDC's mask announcement was premature.

I've come to believe that new CDC recs are premature. I have it on good authority that CA will wait on following them till 6/15, when vax #s are up. Good call – simply too much virus & too many unvaxxed folks who won't masks for no-mask indoor spaces to be safe now.



More later. — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) May 17, 2021

With the increasing threat of coronavirus variants and roughly only 40% of Americans vaccinated, Wachter says it’s a good move to wait a few weeks longer.

The CDC’s latest guidance is largely based on the “honor system” and that has Wachter seriously concerned. The CDC guidance still requires unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks in public for their safety and the safety of others. Wachter says he doesn’t trust everyone will make the right decision and that could jeopardize their health and the rest of public health.