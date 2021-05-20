Sacramento County businesses, places of worship can now ask for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Sacramento County said it is finding success in vaccinating people through pop-up clinics.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County put a new form on its website to help facilitate new COVID-19 vaccine clinics in places where people work or worship.

Sacramento County Immunization Program Manager Rachel Allen said the county would pair a business with a COVID-19 vaccine provider to help businesses and places of worship request a pop-up clinic.

"We'll pair them with a provider, COVID vaccine provider, whether it's a pharmacy, or one of our teams or another provider, to come out and provide COVID vaccines on-site for them, so very exciting to start doing that," Allen said.

The clinics would be free for the business or place of worship. There is a form specific to businesses and places of worship on the Sacramento County website wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Places of worship need to provide information about how many congregates plan to get vaccinated if there is space available for the clinic and what day the congregation would like the vaccination clinic to occur.

Businesses need to provide similar information about space, date and how many employees are interested in getting vaccinated. Businesses also need to share whether they plan to incentivize employees to get vaccinated.

Sacramento County Epidemiology Program Manager Jamie White said businesses and congregations should apply regardless of their size.

"We would encourage any businesses to apply, even if they think they might not be eligible or meet all of the requirements, and we will work with them to make it work for them," White said. "And we will do everything possible to get them the vaccine."

Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said pop-up clinics had helped vaccinate communities who need the vaccine, like people who may have demanding work schedules and people with lower access to healthcare.

"The purpose of the pop-up clinics is to be able to bring the vaccine into the communities, especially for the underserved communities where they might have barriers to being able to attend our regularly scheduled higher throughput sites," Kasirye said.

"They are necessary at this time, especially as we are seeing, reduction in the demand for vaccines, so it's just a different phase that we're at, where we're doing more of these to bring it more into the communities," Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

