Experts share ways to ease your anxiety after COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and summer quickly approaching, it's pretty clear that the one thing most folks want to do right now is travel.

Mental health professionals have a name for this: Re-entry anxiety. They say both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are experiencing it.

First thing's first, if you have extreme anxiety, you should contact a medical professional. But if you're simply worried, or feeling a little uneasy, there are some things you can try.

Experts recommend exposure therapy. They say you should ease back into situations and start off slowly, rather than jumping in the deep end.

If you're worried about restaurants in a strange city, try going out to one in your hometown and that you're comfortable. If a long plane ride is an issue, try a shorter trip first.