Third possible case of monkeypox in Sacramento County identified by health officials

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Public Health have announced they may have found a third probable case of monkeypox in the county through contact tracing.

According to the county they are awaiting confirmation from CDC. This announcement comes over a week after the first and second suspected monkeypox cases were announced by county officials.

Health officials assure the public that despite the new case, transmission rates and risk to the general public remain low.

According to Sacramento County Public Health, monkeypox, a flu-like virus in the same family as smallpox, is rarely found in the U.S.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

