When considering whether to get a flu shot this year, keep in mind that the influenza virus can lead to serious injury or death, according to health officials.

And while you might be willing to accept that risk yourself, you should also consider those around you who may be more susceptible to the illness, such as those with compromised immune systems, babies, and the elderly. Those people depend on others around them being vaccinated. That’s why, this time of year, California counties offer a wealth of flu shot clinics and other opportunities.

If the location, dates, and times of the following flu shot clinics don’t line up for you, don’t despair; Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Target all offer flu shots in the range of $20 to $40. Or you can just go to your family doctor. A provision of the Affordable Care Act requires health insurance to pay for flu shots with no co-pay.

Here’s a list of other places you can go to get a flu shot around the Sacramento area:

Amador County

Flu shots will be available at the Amador County Clinic, 10877 Conductor Boulevard, Sutter Creek at a cost of $20 for adults and $10 for children. Shots will be given at the following dates and times:

Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 8 from1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Calaveras County

Seasonal flu vaccination is available for $26

Public Health Division 700 Mountain Ranch Road Suite C-2 San Andreas

Monday 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. by appointment

Call 209-754-6460

Colusa County

Free drive-thru flu shot clinic

Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Colusa County Fairgrounds

For more information call 530-458-0380

El Dorado County

Flu shots cost $10, but no one will be turned away because of inability to pay.

West Slope Community Flu Clinic Dates and Locations for 2018:

October 19, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Diamond Springs Fire Station 49, 501 Main Street, in the Conference Room, Diamond Springs.

October 24, from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Grizzly Flats Community Church, 5061 Sciaroni Road, Grizzly Flats.

October 25, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Garden Valley Fire Station 51, 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley.

October 29, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Cameron Park Fire Station 89, 3200 Country Club Drive, in the Conference Room, Cameron Park.

November 1, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at El Dorado Hills Fire Station 85, 1050 Wilson Boulevard, in the Conference Room, El Dorado Hills.

November 3, from 10 a.m - 12 p.m. at Divide Wellness Center, 6065 Highway 193, Georgetown.

South Lake Tahoe Community Flu Clinic Dates and Locations for 2018:

October 18, from to 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe.

October 11 & October 25, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Bijou School, 3501 Spruce Avenue, in the Teacher's Lounge, South Lake Tahoe

November 1, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Road, South Lake Tahoe.

For more information call 530-621-6188

Nevada County

Free drive-thru flu shot clinic:

Truckee

Oct. 16, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Truckee Donner Senior Apartments 10040 Estates Drive

Placer County

Information not immediately available. Check back for update

530-889-7141

Plumas County

Greenville

Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Indian Valley Medical Clinic 174 Hot Springs Road

Portola

Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Eastern Plumas Health Care 500 First Avenue (will be moved to Portola Memorial Hall in the event of inclement weather)

Graeagle

Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. -- 1 p.m. at Blairsden-Graeagle Road (will be moved to Graeagle Fire Hall in the event of inclement weather)

Chester

Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Memorial Hall

Quincy

Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds

Sacramento County

Free flu shot clinics

October 10 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Dr. Citrus Heights

October 17 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cordova Church of Christ Wednesday, 10577 Coloma Rd. Rancho Cordova, CA. 95670

Loaves & Fishes Thursday, October 25, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1321 N. C Street #22 Sacramento, CA. 95811

Church of Christ Saturday, October 27, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 4910 Lemon Hill Ave. Sacramento, CA. 95824

Hart Senior Center Wednesday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 915 27th Street Sacramento, CA. 95816

Mission Oaks Wednesday, November 7 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 4701 Gibbons Dr. Carmichael, CA. 95608

San Joaquin County

Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Edison High School, 100 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard

Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at San Joaquin General Hospital, 500 W. Hospital Road, French Camp

San Joaquin has a flu vaccine finder app on the health department page

Sierra County

Clinic hours are Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., closed from noon - 1 p.m.

Clinic is at 202 Front Street, Loyalton

Solano County

Suisun

Oct. 11, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Suisun City Library, 601 Pintail Drive, Suisun

Rio Vista

Oct. 16, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Rio Vista Library, 44 South Second Street, Rio Vista

Vacaville

Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Vacaville Public Library – Cultural Center, 1020 Ulatis Dr. Vacaville

Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Vacaville Public Library – Town Square, 1 Town Square Place, Vacaville

Stanislaus County

Walk-in services including flu vaccination

Tuesday and Thursdays 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sutter County

Immunizations including flu shots are given at the Sutter County Public Health Clinic at 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City on Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. For Friday hours call 530-822-7215

Tuolumne County

Immunizations are available Tuesday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at 20111 Cedar Road N., Sonora

Yolo County

Woodland

Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Movies on Main, Heritage Plaza, Main and Second Street, Woodland

Davis

Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. - noon at Davis Senior Center, 646 A Street, Davis

West Sacramento

Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Community Room of River Bend Manor, 644 Cummins Way

Winters

Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Winters Community Center in Winters

Yuba County

Information not immediately available. Check back for update

A doctor weighs in on the importance of being vaccinated for influenza:

