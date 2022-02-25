Why self-care is important for heart care | Health Beat with Brea Love

Stress can impact the adrenaline, blood pressure, and cortisol which all have a direct link to the heart. Taking time for self care can diminish the risk.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Doctors says taking time for yourself can keep your heart healthy.

Sutter Health Cardiologist Dr. Reetu Sharma said it's the best mechanism for reducing stress.

Stress can impact the adrenaline, blood pressure, and cortisol, which all have a direct link to the heart. It can also encourage unhealthy habits, including excessive eating and drinking. Sharma believes the pandemic has brought out a mental health crisis, which is directly related to cardiatric health and your health overall.

"I always encourage patients to be practicing mindfulness," Sharma said. "This could just be taking time for yourself, 10 minutes out of your day to do something that you really enjoy, something that gives you peace and contentment. I mean, it could be listening to your favorite podcast. It could be going for a run, it could be just listening to music."

Sharma said it's about identifying what bothers you and addressing those things to save your heart.

