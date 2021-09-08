15 positive cases identified as COVID-19 spreads through Yolo County jail

The sheriff's office said additional testing will be done along with various COVID-19 mitigation tactics.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Despite implementing COVID-19 protocols, the virus has now spread to the inmate population, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 7, an inmate became sick and tested positive for COVID-19. After contract tracing was done, 14 additional positive cases were found. Per standard protocol, the fifteen COVID-19 positive inmates were placed in isolation to be monitored and treated.

Additional testing will be done every three days over the next two weeks.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, a plan is in place to address COVID-19 exposure and mitigate the spread of disease. The plan includes isolation of confirmed cases, emergency procedures, monitoring staff exposures, and communicating effectively with facility and local public health authorities.